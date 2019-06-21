Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission residents win awards at Kansas Boys State Leadership Academy

Two Shawnee Mission residents win awards at Kansas Boys State Leadership Academy. Two Shawnee Mission area residents were recognized at the 2019 American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy, which took place June 2-7 at Kansas State University in Manhattan. Brad Biles of Prairie Village was named Adviser of the Year, and was selected by fellow Kansas Boys State advisers. Biles, who was a 1983 KBS delegate from Bonner Springs High School, serves as the Kansas Boys State public relations director.

Davis Miller of Mission Hills, who attends Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City, Missouri, received the William “Bill” F. Stahl Outstanding Justice Award, given to the outstanding member of the Boys State of Kansas Supreme Court as voted on by his Supreme Court peers. The award is presented in recognition of outstanding commitment to justice under the law and dedicated service to Boys State of Kansas. Stahl, of Junction City, died in September 2015 and was a longtime supporter of the ALBSKLA.

Lenexa changes start of terms for elected city leaders. Lenexa formally changed its city code by charter ordinance to affirm new start dates for the governing body’s elected terms. City Attorney Cindy Harmison said passage of the proposed charter ordinance is “a simple housekeeping matter to formalize the action taken by the council” May 7, when the council initially approved an ordinance that amended the city code and changed the term of office for city elections from the second Monday in January to the first Tuesday in December.

Shawnee couple arrested for allegedly starving, abusing 5-year-old boy. A Shawnee couple has been accused of starving a 5-year-old boy, leaving him so that he only weighed 28 pounds. Elizabeth Francis and John Alvin Carter each face one count of abuse of a child under 18 and one count of aggravated endangerment of a child in Johnson County District Court. Doctors diagnosed the boy with malnutrition caused by starvation, a distended stomach and a perforated bowel caused by blunt force trauma. The boy also had bruising throughout his body and a cut on the top of his head. Both Francis and Carter are jailed on $100,000 bond. Their next court appearance is Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Johnson County District Court. [Shawnee couple accused of starving and abusing 5-year-old boy — WDAF]