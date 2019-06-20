Briefly Noted: Flags 4 Freedom coming in Merriam; Rep. Davids’ talks with Lester Holt about Stonewall legacy; Mill Valley grad signs with KSU tennis

Flags 4 Freedom in downtown Merriam set for June 29 – July 6. Flags 4 Freedom, a weeklong display of United States flags in downtown Merriam, is set for June 29 through July 6. More than 1,500 flags will be on display at Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive, at the Irene B. French Community Center and along Merriam and Johnson Drives. A free patriotic concert by the Greater Kansas City American Legion Band is set for 1 p.m. July 4 at the marketplace. Yellow dedication ribbons are available to put on flags for a suggested donation of $15 each.

Rep. Sharice Davids talks to NBC News about Stonewall, inequality issues. Rep. Sharice Davids, the first openly gay person elected to Congress from Kansas, went on NBC News during the 50th anniversary of Stonewall to talk about inequality issues. “Serving in Congress on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall does blow my mind, but it also helps me see how much further we can go,” Davids said in a Tweet on Monday.

KSU track and field signs Shawnee native Delaney Kemp among 25 athletes to National Letters of Intent. The Kansas State track and field program officially Shawnee native Delaney Kemp among 25 athletes to National Letters of Intent for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Kemp graduated from Mill Valley High School. The Mercury listed her track record — including her personal best one-mile run time of 4:59:44.