Best Bets for the Weekend: Meadowbrook Park opening, Lenexa BBQ

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - June 20, 2019 11:00 am
The Great Lenexa BBQ Battle (file photo)

It doesn’t get much more summer-y than community park celebrations and BBQ competitions. It’s a little on the nose, but NE Johnson County sure does summer right on this solstice weekend.

  • It’s the first outdoor movie of the season at Deanna Rose – only tonight it’s a Moo-vie, including dairy treats and activities that celebrate National Dairy Month. Saddle up for Tangled and don’t forget your Lactaid.
  • On Friday night Merriam hosts Party in YOUR Park at Quail Creek Park. Merriam wants you to know that community makes Merriam a special place to live, work, and play. They’ll entertain with games, an inflatable, light dinner, and tunes from Beauty and the Beast by area musicians.
  • It’s one of our family’s favorite traditions – the Great Lenexa BBQ Battle. Friday night is for strolling, sampling and giggling at the dirty team names. Head over to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park for loads of activities at the official Kansas State BBQ Championship.
  • We’ve been eagerly anticipating the opening of Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village and this Saturday’s Grand Opening party looks to be a fitting celebration. Stop by for tours of the property and clubhouse, art activities, yoga and personal trainer demonstrations, snacks, giveaways, music and more.

