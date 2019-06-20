2020 Fitness: That construction work you see? It means good things are coming

If you’ve driven by 2020 Fitness in the former Prairie Village Post Office building recently, you’ve probably noticed some not-so-subtle changes.

For one, we’re getting a fresh exterior paint job.

For another, we’ve got a ton of construction going on.

Crews are at work on a major addition to our facility that will give us the ability to offer an even wider range of classes and services on site. When it’s all said and done, the expansion will add 7,000 square feet of space, including:

a new, large childcare space to make it easier for parents to get to the gym

a studio for spin classes

a space for hot yoga

a rooftop deck for gatherings

It’s all part of our goal to improve the overall health of our community. By offering a wider range of activities, we hope to be able to give everyone an appealing reason to come in, get moving and feel better.

You’ll see concrete work getting underway on the site soon.

If you’re interested in learning more about the fitness philosophy that goes into everything we do, check out our 2020 Experience podcast on iTunes. Or if you’d like to try out one of our classes for free to see what we’re all about, you can schedule one here.