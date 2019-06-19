Sponsored Post

Your Health: Understanding preventive care

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - June 19, 2019 10:00 am

Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurers cover preventive care without a deductible payment, copayment, or coinsurance. Preventive care reduces healthcare costs and saves lives by catching issues early on, but what is considered preventive?

Preventive care runs the gamut from breastfeeding support to behavioral assessments. Talk to your primary care physician about what’s right for you and what they would bill under “preventive care.” If you don’t have a primary care physician, MyHealthKC can help.

Learn more about preventive care at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events, and more to support your daily health journey.

