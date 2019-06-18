Driver killed after pickup jumps curb, fells street light, crashes into Shawnee house

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating after a driver was killed in a single vehicle crash late Monday afternoon.

It was just after 4:20 p.m. when emergency crews were called to a crash reportedly involving a pickup truck and a house in the 5500 block of Meadowsweet Lane in western Shawnee.

Police have not released any details of the crash.

However, witnesses say the driver was southbound on Old K-7 Road when the truck jumped a curb, smashed through a street light pole, and continued driving off the road towards 55th Street.

Tire tracks in the grass show the truck’s path went several hundred feet off-road before driving over a utility box and several shrubs. The pickup crossed 55th Street and continued driving through two six-foot-tall privacy fences and then crashing into the rear corner of the home at 5530 Meadowsweet Lane.

Shawnee firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Officers from the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit were called in to investigate the crash.

A stretch of 55th Street was closed until about 6:45 p.m. as officers documented the crash scene. The mangled Toyota pickup truck was removed from the backyard just before 9 p.m.

Police have not released any information about the driver or what they believe may have caused the crash.

Check back with this report for updates.

UPDATED 9:40 a.m.: Shawnee police have identified the deceased as Paul Hendley, 54, of Shawnee. No one else was injured in the crash. Police say they are still investigating what led to the crash.