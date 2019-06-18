Burglary smashes front door of Sprint store on Johnson Drive in Mission

A late-night burglary alarm alerted Mission police officers to a burglary of a cell phone store.

Police were dispatched to the Sprint store, located at 5390 Johnson Drive, after a call from an alarm company around 11:30 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers arrived to find the glass in a front door shattered and a door standing open. Officers checked the store, but those responsible for the break-in had already left.

The Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory responded to the store to assist with processing the building for evidence.

Mission Police Capt. Dan Madden said the early investigation suggests that the burglary was carried out by two males.

“We’re working with Sprint to gather more information,” Madden said. “The crime lab came to the scene to process it for evidence, but it will take some time to get back any results.”

The break-in comes a week after the attempted robbery of the Boost Mobile store near 75th Street and Metcalf in Overland Park led to the shooting death of the perpetrator.