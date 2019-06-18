Briefly Noted: Prairie Village council meeting cancelled for lack of quorum; Man pretends to be Shawnee police officer, pulls over vehicle

Prairie Village city council meeting cancelled for lack of quorum. The Prairie Village city council meeting scheduled for Monday night was cancelled due to lack of quorum. Many of the members of the governing body were attending the memorial service for the daughter of a colleague.

Kansas firefighter ‘not fooled’ by man pretending to be Shawnee police officer. Kansas firefighter Alex Stockman said he wasn’t fooled by a man pretending to be a Shawnee police officer who pulled him over while he was recently driving through the area. Stockman said he noticed red flags, like the fact that the man was not in uniform and that he was driving a much older car that did not look like the black and white Shawnee police patrol vehicles. He also noticed the man had a BB gun and was pretending like it was a firearm carried by police. [Man pretending to be Shawnee officer fails to fool man he pulled over — KCTV]

Shawnee chamber to celebrate next round of Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership grads, student recipients of Betty Charlton Scholarships. The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce is honoring graduates of the 2019 Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership class at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27 at Lake Quivira Country Club. The chamber will also award its annual Betty Charlton Scholarships to area students who have met academic criteria while also demonstrating community leadership and involvement. Scholarships are $1,500 each. This year’s Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership graduates include the following 12 individuals: