Briefly Noted: Local city leaders paid close attention to KCMO mayoral race

Why PV mayor was paying close attention to KCMO mayoral race. In the lead up to Tuesday’s mayoral election in Kansas City, Mo., in which Quinton Lucas notched a decisive victory to become the successor to Sly James, local leaders said they were keeping a close eye on the outcome. Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson told KCUR that Prairie Village residents rely on Kansas City for entertainment and employment, and that he’d like to collaborate more on things like affordable housing and infrastructure. Mikkelson said he is also looking to see what Kansas City will do in terms of sustainability and renewable energy. [Why suburban mayors are paying attention to the Kansas City mayoral race — KCUR]
