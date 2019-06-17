Updates from Johnson County Community College: 2019 Johnson Countian of the Year

At Johnson County Community College, we’re student-focused and community-minded. And we celebrate those who share our passion for making Johnson County a great place learn, work and live.

It is with great excitement that we announce the recipient of our 2019 Johnson Countian of the Year award: Frank H. Devocelle, longtime Olathe resident and former President/Chief Executive Officer of Olathe Health Systems Inc.

“Frank Devocelle is one of the most impactful visionaries in our community because of his devotion to transformational change related to healthcare and education,” said Dr. Joe Sopcich, JCCC President. “For our College specifically, Frank was instrumental in a partnership with JCCC that resulted in the opening of the Olathe Health Education Center (OHEC) in 2011 that has benefited many JCCC students.”

In the 1980s, Devocelle and the Olathe Health board dreamed of an educational building that would provide training facilities for medical professionals. In 2008, Olathe Health collaborated with JCCC to build the Olathe Health Education Center. Today, the 50,000-square-foot building houses classrooms and labs for practical nursing, neurodiagnostic technology and respiratory care, as well as Johnson County Adult Education.

Devocelle embraced the local community from the moment he arrived in Kansas City 47 years ago. Thanks to his visionary leadership, what began as the Olathe Community Hospital, a facility with 162 employees, evolved into Olathe Health System, a regional powerhouse serving four counties with nearly 2,600 employees across 60 locations.

“Frank Devocelle is a true servant leader for our local community, and especially our JCCC healthcare students,” said Mary Birch, president of the JCCC Foundation Board of Directors. “He has been instrumental in the growth of not only Olathe but our entire region, and we are honored to recognize him at our scholarship gala this fall.”

We’ll celebrate Devocelle at the JCCC Foundation’s 33rd annual Some Enchanted Evening gala on Nov. 9 at the Overland Park Convention Center. Some Enchanted Evening is a black-tie event that includes a gourmet dinner, entertainment and dancing. Proceeds support student scholarships.

“As JCCC celebrates its first 50 years of quality education, it’s only fitting that we honor Frank Devocelle — a man who has devoted nearly 50 years to building a community of learning, living and working that makes us proud,” said Dr. Jerry Cook, chairman of the JCCC Board of Trustees.

