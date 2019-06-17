Roeland Park marks assumption of aquatic center ownership in ceremony with JCPRD

In a move that’s been years in the making, the city of Roeland Park this weekend marked the formal assumption of ownership of its aquatic center.

The center, located next to the Roeland Park Community Center at 4843 Rosewood Drive, had for decades been managed and operated by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Under a management agreement that ended this May, the city and JCPRD had split the operation costs for the pool. That partnership agreement had been in place since 1996.

To mark the transition of ownership and operations fully to the city, both Roeland Park and JCPRD officials gathered at the pool Saturday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The city has in recent month started exploring ways to upgrade the pool, hiring a consultant to explore potential projects that could increase use of the facility. Potential improvements include the replacement of the kiddie pool and sand pit with a splash pad and shade area, and replacing or relocation the slides, among other ideas.

The city has decided to end year-round pool operations, which were made possible through the use of an inflatable dome that had needed several costly repairs in recent years.

Roeland Park is currently seeking applicants for the pool advisory committee, which will review operations and programming at the pool in the wake of the city’s assumption of ownership and management.