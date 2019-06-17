Raising Cane’s breaks ground on new Lenexa restaurant

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers recently broke ground on its first Lenexa restaurant.

The Louisiana-based restaurant company expects to open the new location at 12056 W. 95th St. in October. The location was previously a Winstead’s Restaurant, which closed in April.

Once the new restaurant opens, it will be the ninth Raising Cane’s in the Kansas City area, fifth in Kansas and 471st system-wide. The nearest Raising Cane’s in northeast Johnson County opened in 2017 on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee.

Lenexa’s first Raising Cane’s plans on hiring 80 Crewmembers for multiple positions.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Lenexa a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Jason Moore, area leader of restaurants. “We love the Kansas City area, and we’ve found the perfect location in Lenexa, so our next step will be to assemble an incredible crew. We look forward to serving our one love to everyone in the area and can’t wait to get involved with schools and organizations throughout the community.”

Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane. The menu includes chicken tenderloins, hand-battered and cooked to order, as well as its secret recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and freshly squeezed lemonade.