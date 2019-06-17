Phasing out of Latin program at SM East will begin this coming school year

In news that would surely be a disappointment to Max Fischer and the students of Rushmore Academy, the Latin program at SM East is in its final years.

The introductory Latin class will not be offered at the school in 2019-2020 as part of plans to phase the program out by 2022-23. Next year the school will offer Latin 2, 3 and 4. In 2020-21, it will offer Latin 3 and 4. In 2021-22 it will offer just Latin 4.

With the elimination of the program at SM East, just two other Shawnee Mission High School will offer introductory instruction in the classical language. SM South and SM Northwest still have a Latin program.

Shawnee Mission School District Chief Communication Officer David Smith said SM East building staff made the decision this spring to phase out the program after seeing enrollment decline in recent years, and determining that staffing resources should be reallocated.

Sic transit gloria.