Your community: Join the club

Book clubs aren’t just for adults. Kids and teens can join one of Johnson County Library’s clubs this summer to read, have fun (and snacks!) and learn.

American Girl Book Club at Shawnee Library and Monticello Library focuses on the popular book series. American Girl offers many character stories exploring historical perspectives from a girl’s point of view. Members of the group get to read and craft, and of course, American Girl dolls are welcome to attend too!

Book Selections include:

The Stolen Sapphire: A Samantha Mystery

Taking Off: A MaryEllen Classic

Luciana, Braving the Deep

Tween Book Club connects tweens with great fiction at Lenexa City Center, Monticello Library, Central Resource Library, and Blue Valley Library. Club kids get together to talk about a new book, make new friends, enjoy snacks and explore fresh ideas. Johnson County Library also gives a free book to the first 10 kids who sign up. Tweens can keep it, give it to a friend and invite them to the Club, or return it for other Club kids to enjoy.

Best for ages 9-12, and all kids welcome. Stop in to a Library to register and get your free book. Supplies are limited; sign up early!

Book Selections include:

The Boy on the Porch by Sharon Creech

Gaby, Lost and Found by Angela Cervantes

Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly

Find more information for tweens and teens at jocolibrary.org.