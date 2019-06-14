Shawnee Mission Post candidate forums set in Overland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa and Merriam

A slew of candidate filings have made this one of the most active election cycles in the Shawnee Mission area in years, with a number of primary races for governing body seats in Overland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa and Merriam.

To give local voters a chance to hear the candidates discuss the most important issues facing their communities in person, the Shawnee Mission Post is holding forums ahead of August’s primary vote.

The forums are set for the following dates:

Shawnee — Candidates for council seats in wards 3 (both two-year unexpired term and full four year term) and 4; as well as mayor

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Location: SM Northwest Library (12701 W 67th St, Shawnee)

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Forum program for council candidates from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Forum program for mayoral candidates from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Overland Park — Candidates for council seats in wards 1, 2 and 5

Date: Thursday, July 18

Location: Johnson County Central Resource Library (9875 W 87th St, Overland Park)

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Forum program from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Lenexa — Candidates for council seat in ward 4

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Location: Lenexa City Center Library (8778 Penrose Ln, Lenexa)

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Forum program from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Merriam — Candidates for council seats in ward 1 and 4

Date: Wednesday, July 24

Location: Antioch Library (8700 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Merriam)

Time: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Forum program from 6:30-7:30 p.m.