Briefly Noted: Puppy playtime at Monticello Library; Road closures next week in Lenexa

Monticello Library offering puppy play hour with Pawsitive Tails Dog Rescue. Monticello Library is hosting play time with puppies from Pawsitive Tails Dog Rescue later this month. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 at Monticello Library, 22435 W. 66th St., Shawnee. Monticello Library is also “adopting” a plush dog and planning to announce its name at 11:30 a.m., and serve cookies and lemonade afterward. Library patrons can cast their votes on the new name through June 16 at Monticello Library. During the event, library patrons can read and play with dogs and consider adopting one.

Road work to begin on 101st Terrace, 105th Street early next week. Concrete work will result in lane closures along 101st Terrace and 105th Street between Lackman Road and Santa Fe Trail Drive starting Monday, June 17 for about two weeks, weather permitting. Through traffic will be maintained during this portion of the project. Once concrete work is complete, nighttime milling and paving work will begin. Lenexa city staff will provide updated information once a start date is set for that stage of the project.