Get outside and get fit! 2020 Fitness partners with JCPRD, Prairie Village for Endurance at Harmon Park program

A perfect stretch of summer weather has finally arrived — and we’re using it as motivation to get outdoors and get our community moving!

2020 Fitness has teamed up with the city of Prairie Village and Johnson County Park and Recreation District to offer a series of summer classes providing a fun challenge and a great way to get in better shape.

Our Endurance at Harmon Park program combines functional movements and breath work that provide a one-two punch of fitness that you won’t get with traditional cardio. You’ll spend time on rowing machines and stationery bikes — and having a lot of fun sweating it out with your neighbors.

Each session is 45 minutes long, and the program is open to anyone age 18 or older. (Younger folks can participate as well as long as they have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian).

Each four-session program this summer will meet weekly on either Tuesdays or Fridays. The cost per session is $40. We’re also offering two programs this fall — one four session program ($40) and one five-session program ($50)

We’re offering weekly Tuesday sessions the following dates (click the dates below to register for those sessions):

We’re offering weekly Friday sessions the following dates:

You can register online via the JCPRD site or by calling 913-826-2950. Drop ins are welcome at a cost of $10 per session.