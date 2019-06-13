Briefly Noted: Lenexa BBQ Battle set for June 21-22; Native plant workshop

38th annual Lenexa BBQ Battle to take place June 21-22. Contestants from 186 teams will vie for the title of Kansas State Champion during the 38th annual Great Lenexa BBQ Battle at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. The event kicks off Friday, June 21, from 4:30 to 11 p.m., when teams host private parties. The contest continues on Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hy-Vee will offer free BBQ samples at the Consolidated Communications tent starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last. The event also features live music, free kids’ activities and concessions on both days. Indian Trails Aquatic Center will be closed on June 21 and 22 due to this event. Saturday morning lessons will be held at Ad Astra Pool. A schedule of events and other details are on the city of Lenexa’s website.

Village Presbyterian Church staff Kathy Lueckert named next president of the Presbyterian Church corporation in U.S. Village Church’s director of Finance and Administration has been named president of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) A Corporation, the business agency of the denomination. She and her husband, Don, live in Prairie Village. The Village Presbyterian personnel committee will begin the search for their next director of finance and administration.

Local organizations co-sponsor native plant workshop. Local organizations are co-sponsoring a native plant workshop as part of Johnson County’s Contain the Rain Program. The workshop takes place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. June 22 in the large meeting room at Oak Park Library, 9500 Bluejacket Drive,Overland Park. The workshop is for native plant-curious Johnson County homeowners who are interested in learning how to be reimbursed for sustainable landscape solutions. The workshop is sponsored by League of Women Voters of Johnson County, Johnson County Stormwater Management Program, Bridging The Gap, and Parsons’ Gardens. More details and registration are on Bridging the Gap’s website.