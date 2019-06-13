Best Bets for the Weekend: Free swim, Space Jam, group camp

It’s Father’s Day weekend. And, just like every year, I have so many great ideas for what to get my husband and my father. Nope, not scrambling at all… So many ideas….
- Have you ever square danced? My parents used to bring me when I was growing up and you will not find a nicer group of folks. Try it out tonight at Colonial Church in Prairie Village.
- I have somehow made it to the ripe old age of 38 without having seen the classic Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny (is that right? Really?). I need to right that wrong this Friday at the Movie and Music in the Park at Lenexa City Center.
- Did someone say Free Swim Day?. Roeland Park is celebrating that it has taken over ownership of the Roeland Park Aquatic Center from JCPRD effective June 1. Show up on Saturday for a ribbon cutting and free swim day for all.
- It’s not often that we have perfect summer camping weather around here. Let’s take advantage this Saturday at the Great American Campout in Shawnee Mission Park. In addition to spending a night under the stars in Shawnee Mission Park, campers will receive passes for a pedal boat rental, admission to the newly revamped beach, and tickets to “Annie” at the Theatre in the Park.