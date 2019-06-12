Emma Mathieson of SM West, Alexa Morgan of SM South among KC SuperStar finalists

Jay Senter - June 12, 2019 9:00 am
Alexa Morgan, fifth from left in blue jumpsuit, and Emma Mathieson, second from left, are among the 10 finalists in this year’s KC SuperStar competition. Photo credit Jewish Community Center.

Two Shawnee Mission high school students are among the 10 finalists in this year KC SuperStar competition.

Now in its tenth year, KC SuperStar is an “American Idol” format singing competition where metro area high school students show off their vocal chops in competition for a $10,000 Edward and Ellen Rose Scholarship. More than 2,000 singers audition for the competition each year.

Last week, the Jewish Community Center, which organizes the event, announced this year’s finalists, including Emma Mathieson of SM West, and Alexa Morgan of SM South.

Mathieson and Morgan will compete in the finals show to be held Sunday, August 25 at 7 p.m. at Yardley Hall on the Johnson County Community College campus.

You can find more about KC SuperStar here.

