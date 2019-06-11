Man shot dead in apparent attempted robbery at Boost Mobile on Metcalf

A man is dead after police say he attempted to rob a Boost Mobile store on Monday evening.

Overland Park Police say they were called to the store at 7620 Metcalf Avenue about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired inside the store.

“Right now, we’re looking at an attempted robbery,” Officer John Lacy told media at the scene.

Lacy says the suspect apparently entered the store armed with a gun and demanded phones. When the suspect jumped the counter, the store manager pulled his gun and fired a single shot, hitting the suspect, Lacy said.

“We’re going to review the videotape,” Lacy said. “The cameras don’t lie.”

Detectives were also questioning a woman police say was in the area with the male suspect, according to Lacy. She allegedly approached the store after the store manager had shot the male, locked the business door, and called 911.

“We’re speaking with her right now,” Lacy said. “We’re trying to get her side of the story, and what did she know about this incident?”

Police cordoned off the rear parking lot of the nearby Nadeau furniture store, 7600 Metcalf Avenue, where a Chevrolet Tahoe was parked. Police have not said how that vehicle may be related to their investigation.

Crime scene technicians from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory were inside the store until shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“We are talking to him [the store manager], and we are trying to find out what occurred here at this location, and we will send our report out to the District Attorney’s Office for their review,” Lacy said.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity.