After months of inactivity, Mission Gateway construction equipment returns and work resumes

After months of inactivity on the Mission Gateway site, construction equipment has been moved back on site and crews were seen working last week and Monday.

Mission Gateway developers GFI and Cameron Group LLC have said that design, financial and contract details with the major entertainment tenant, Cinergy Cinemas & Entertainment, had been taking precedence over site work. Rain, snow and ice over the winter also caused delays.

Andy Ashwal, vice president and senior asset manager of GFI, said construction crews are now focusing site work on the building pad site for Cinergy as well as utilities to support the entire development on Johnson Drive between Roe Avenue and Roeland Drive.

“Current work on site is focused on completion of the building pad so that construction on Cinergy can start,” Ashwal said, adding that the current schedule for this part of development is slated for the end of June.

“Separately, we are working on selecting…the office and food hall design teams,” Ashwal said. “The office design team should be awarded in the next few weeks followed by the food hall design team.

“Regarding financing, we continue to advance negotiations with potential senior debt partners and mezzanine debt partners. All of the groups we are speaking with are relationships with the development team.”

The site has seen major delays, but Ashwal reassured last month that their development teams are working behind the scenes so the site can be developed all at once instead of being spread out in phases. Construction, which kicked off in September, is being managed by general contractor Fogel-Anderson Construction Company.