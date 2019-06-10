Updates from Johnson County Community College: Renewables Direct partnership

Johnson County Community College’s ongoing commitment to environmental, social and economic responsibility is paying off.

On May 28, JCCC announced an agreement with Kansas City Power & Light (KCP&L) that will allow the College to offset its current energy production purchases with higher levels of wind energy use. The program, titled Renewables Direct, is designed to provide large customers like JCCC with the abundant, affordable renewable energy of Kansas and Missouri. As a Renewables Direct customer, JCCC may save between $30,000 and $40,000 each year, while becoming a nearly 100 percent renewable-energy institution.

According to Dr. Jay Antle, executive director of sustainability, “This partnership between KCP&L and JCCC allows the College to reduce its carbon emissions while bringing new wind capacity into the KCP&L generation mix at the same time. This is an important initiative to join.”

About Renewables Direct

According to KCP&L, there are many benefits for businesses that participate in Renewables Direct, including:

Renewable-source electricity at a price that reflects the cost of generation and delivery.

The ability to claim a portion of the energy generated by the renewable source as their own and retain all of the renewable attributes.

The creation of hundreds of jobs for construction and maintenance of the wind farm.

“We applaud Johnson County Community College’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions,” said Chuck Caisley, senior vice president, public affairs and marketing and chief customer officer, for Evergy, which operates Westar Energy and KCP&L. “Renewables Direct provides cost-effective access to Kansas’ excellent wind energy resources. We appreciate their role in making the introduction of this new program a success.”

Sustainability Goals

Sustainability is integral to the operational goals of the College. This initiative aligns with and will help advance some of our top priorities, including:

To become a zero-waste-to-landfill campus by 2025.

To reduce JCCC’s carbon footprint through energy efficiency, renewable energy deployment, carbon sequestration and effective vehicle fleet management.

To support continued reduction of energy and water use through conservation.

Spearheaded by the Center for Sustainability, the College’s sustainability efforts are integrated into curriculum and daily operations, transforming the physical campus into a living, learning laboratory. Since 2008, JCCC has experienced $3.6 million in avoided energy costs. And since 2009, the college has reduced its carbon emissions by 25 percent.

Learn more about JCCC’s sustainability initiatives.