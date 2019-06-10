Twelve area students among prestigious group of National Merit Scholarship awardees

A dozen area students are among the announced winners of this year’s National Merit Scholarships.

The local scholarship recipients fall into two categories: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation financed awards, which provide $2,500 annually for up to four years; and the College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships, which provide $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years.

Each year, just 7,600 students nationwide are named recipients of the scholarships, which recognize academic potential based on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit

Scholarship Qualifying Test as well as high school records and essays.

Another round of college-sponsored scholarship winners will be announced July 15.

The already announced local winners are: