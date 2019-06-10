Twelve area students among prestigious group of National Merit Scholarship awardees

A dozen area students are among the announced winners of this year’s National Merit Scholarships.
The local scholarship recipients fall into two categories: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation financed awards, which provide $2,500 annually for up to four years; and the College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships, which provide $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years.
Each year, just 7,600 students nationwide are named recipients of the scholarships, which recognize academic potential based on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit
Scholarship Qualifying Test as well as high school records and essays.
Another round of college-sponsored scholarship winners will be announced July 15.
The already announced local winners are:
- Caroline Satsky of Lake Quivira, St. James Academy. National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship. Probable career field: Mathematics.
- Ross Wojcik of Lake Quivira, Rockhurst High School. National Merit Northwestern University Scholarship. Probable career field: Biomedical engineering.
- Amy Qiang of Lenexa, SM West. National Merit W. Harold Otto Scholarship (University of Kansas). Probably career field: Chemical engineering.
- Nicholas Wallenburg of Lenexa, SM West. National Merit University of Nebraska – Lincoln Scholarship. Probable career field: Law.
- Grant Goode of Prairie Village, SM East. National Merit University of Arkansas – Fayetteville Scholarship. Probable career field: Computer engineering.
- Megan Goetz of Shawnee, SM Northwest. National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship. Probable career field: Medicine.
- William Hecht of Shawnee, Mill Valley High School. National Merit W. Harold Otto Scholarship (University of Kansas). Probable career field: Engineering.
- Amelia Mullin of Shawnee, SM South. National Merit Kansas State University Scholarship. Probable career field: Architectural Engineering.
- Miranda Jane Hack of Westwood, SM East. National Merit University of Souther California Scholarship. Probably career field: Environmental engineering.
- Sabrina Lin of Leawood, SM East. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship. Probable career field: Astrophysics.
- John Matulis of Lenexa, St. James Academy. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship. Probable career field: Civil engineering.
- Andrew Deister II of Mission Hills, Pembroke Hill. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship. Probable career field: Investment banking.