Twelve area students among prestigious group of National Merit Scholarship awardees

Jay Senter - June 10, 2019 7:54 am
SM South graduate Amelia Mullin is among the winners of this year’s National Merit Scholarships. Photo credit Inter-State Studio & Publishing Company.

A dozen area students are among the announced winners of this year’s National Merit Scholarships.

The local scholarship recipients fall into two categories: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation financed awards, which provide $2,500 annually for up to four years; and the College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships, which provide $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years.

Each year, just 7,600 students nationwide are named recipients of the scholarships, which recognize academic potential based on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit
Scholarship Qualifying Test as well as high school records and essays.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Another round of college-sponsored scholarship winners will be announced July 15.

The already announced local winners are:

  • Caroline Satsky of Lake Quivira, St. James Academy. National Merit Texas Tech University Scholarship. Probable career field: Mathematics.
  • Ross Wojcik of Lake Quivira, Rockhurst High School. National Merit Northwestern University Scholarship. Probable career field: Biomedical engineering.
  • Amy Qiang of Lenexa, SM West. National Merit W. Harold Otto Scholarship (University of Kansas). Probably career field: Chemical engineering.
  • Nicholas Wallenburg of Lenexa, SM West. National Merit University of Nebraska – Lincoln Scholarship. Probable career field: Law.
  • Grant Goode of Prairie Village, SM East. National Merit University of Arkansas – Fayetteville Scholarship. Probable career field: Computer engineering.
  • Megan Goetz of Shawnee, SM Northwest. National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship. Probable career field: Medicine.
  • William Hecht of Shawnee, Mill Valley High School. National Merit W. Harold Otto Scholarship (University of Kansas). Probable career field: Engineering.
  • Amelia Mullin of Shawnee, SM South. National Merit Kansas State University Scholarship. Probable career field: Architectural Engineering.
  • Miranda Jane Hack of Westwood, SM East. National Merit University of Souther California Scholarship. Probably career field: Environmental engineering.
  • Sabrina Lin of Leawood, SM East. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship. Probable career field: Astrophysics.
  • John Matulis of Lenexa, St. James Academy. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship. Probable career field: Civil engineering.
  • Andrew Deister II of Mission Hills, Pembroke Hill. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship. Probable career field: Investment banking.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories