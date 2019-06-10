Johnson County Mental Health Center earns coveted accreditation recognizing client-centered practices

The Johnson County Mental Health Center learned recently that it had earned a difficult-to-achieve accreditation from CARF International, an international organization that reviews health and human service providers.

The three-year accreditation is the highest level offered by the organization, and affirms that the organization uses internationally recognized best practices and service standards.

Tim DeWeese, the director of Johnson County Mental Health Center, said the accreditation “demonstrates that we’ve made a specific commitment to put the needs of our residents at the center of everything we do.”

Johnson County Mental Health provides access to mental healthcare and substance use disorder treatments for residents who may not be able to afford it through private providers.

The accreditation applies to the following service areas provided by the center:

mental health case management for children, adolescents and adults

mental health crisis stabilization for adults

mental health outpatient treatment for children, adolescents and adults

residential alcohol and other drug treatment at the Adolescent Center for Treatment.

“The survey team specifically remarked about the positive work culture we have here,” said Susan Rome, deputy director of the Johnson County Mental Health Center. “Their written report highlighted our commitment to person-centeredness and focusing on the strengths of each and every person. This speaks to the work of staff at every level of our organization.”