Your Community: Party while wearing pajamas





You’re on the guest list for Johnson County Library’s benefit event, and to attend, you won’t even have to leave the house! Today — Saturday June 8—is the annual Stay at Home and Read a Book Ball, a virtual fundraising event for Johnson County Library’s summer reading program. Attendees will join award-winning author and illustrator Shane Evans as well as other bibliophiles across the county for this unique event that celebrates reading and takes place on social media.

No fancy attire required

If you’ve ever wished you could stay home from a party, this event will be your cup of tea. Participating is simple: Choose a book, get comfy at home or on your summer vacation, and snap a selfie while you read. Then, share it on social media with #jocobookball and make a donation to support Johnson County Library’s summer reading program!

Follow along with the event’s host Shane Evans, award-winning author of favorites like “Chocolate Me” and “I Love You More Than,” and see the fun places where fellow guests are reading. Are they by the pool? On a mountaintop? With a puppy? You’ll only know if you “attend” the Book Ball.

No gift is too small

All those reading selfies have a deeper purpose. A donation of just $25 supports the gift of five books for Johnson County’s summer reading program, and donor support keeps the program thriving each year. Last year, 19,000 kids participated, and this summer we anticipate it will be even bigger. Early literacy is a crucial indicator of success for students, and summer reading is designed to make reading fun! Every gift makes a difference.

Learn more and make a donation at jocolibraryfoundation.org/donate.