Lash Lounge to open eyelash and eyebrow salon in Corinth Square

The Lash Lounge, a local salon offering eyelash and eyebrow services, is opening its second location this August in Corinth Square.

The new salon will be located at 4155 Somerset Drive in Prairie Village.

Co-owners Sheila Commodore and Renee Washburn operate their first location in Corbin Park at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue in south Overland Park. Commodore expects to have a soft opening for the Corinth salon on Aug. 15.

“We’re super busy, and we’ve had a lot of guests asks for a second location,” Commodore said, adding that Corinth Square looked like the best spot for their clientele.

“We are excited; we feel like Corinth Square is a perfect match for our services and the guests in that location, and I think it’ll be a great addition to that are.”

Commodore and Washburn will also be hiring front desk staff and stylists licensed to be cosmetologists or estheticians.

The Lash Lounge will offer eyelash services identical to those offered at the original location, including eyelash extensions, lash lift, lash and brow tinting and threading.

Tentative hours of operation 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.