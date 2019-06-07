Fire crews from Shawnee, OP, Lenexa work to knock down fire at Mill Valley High School

Shawnee Fire Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire at Mill Valley High School, 5900 Monticello Road, late Thursday evening.

Fire Marshal Corey Sands says firefighters were alerted of the fire by calls to 911 about 9:30 p.m. Those calls were followed closely by a call from an alarm company reporting the building’s fire alarm had activated.

“Our crews arrived to find fire on the outside of the building, where the construction is occurring at the high school,” Sands said. “They got it taken care of pretty quick.”

Sands said the fire had extended to the roofline of the building, which firefighters also caught and extinguished quickly.

Unified School District 232 sent an email to families in the district informing them of the fire. The message says that the fire occurred on the outside of the building in an area where demolition work is underway for the addition of a competitive gymnasium.

“We are grateful that our emergency systems worked as planned, which is why the fire department arrived so quickly,” the statement said. “There were no school activities taking place at the time of the fire and no fire damage to the interior.”

After hearing that several neighbors were talking about how they could smell smoke earlier in the evening, Fire Marshal Sands said, “we would encourage people if you do smell smoke, call 911.”

Sands said if the smell of smoke had been reported sooner, firefighters would have responded to investigate and worked to locate the source.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shawnee firefighters were assisted on the call by the Lenexa Fire Department and Overland Park Fire Department.

Johnson County Med-Act was on scene with two ambulances and their firefighter rehabilitation unit due to the heat and humidity. No injuries were reported.