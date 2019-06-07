Briefly Noted: Friends of Johnson County Library’s annual book sale

Friends of Johnson County Library hosting annual book sale. The Friends of Johnson County Library is hosting its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27 and Saturday, June 29 at the Lackman Building, formerly the Lackman Library, 15345 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa. More than 60,000 gently-read books and A/V materials are available at bargain prices for library members. Johnson County residents can renew or start their membership on Wednesday, June 26 before the event. Most items are priced between 50 cents and $2, with “Better Books” specially–priced. Cash, checks and cards are accepted. The book sale is a benefit for Johnson County Library. People can sign up online to volunteer at the book sale.

Johnson County Community College named recipient of federal study abroad grant. Johnson County Community College was selected to receive a small grant as part of the U.S. Department of State’s 2019 Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad. JCCC is one of 21 American colleges and universities selected from more than 120 applications to create, expand and/or diversify American student mobility overseas in support of foreign policy goals.

First neighborhood block party funded by city of Merriam takes place Saturday. Merriam resident Rodney Heinsohn will host the first block party of the year using the city-funded block party grant. The party starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8 in his backyard at 5321 Mastin St. Merriam residents who host a block party can receive up to $200 in reimbursement from Merriam on eligible expenses with the city’s neighborhood block party grant. Residents can receive the grant twice a year. This year marks the second year of the program. Last year, Merriam invested more than $3,000 for block parties.