Local election season is here — and it’s going to be an active one.

With an abnormally high number of contested elections on local ballots this summer and fall, we’ll be working to help Shawnee Mission area voters understand the issues facing local cities, the school board, and other governing bodies, and where the candidates stand on them.

With the field set for dozens of local elections across the Shawnee Mission area, the Shawnee Mission Post will be hosting candidate forums and distributing written questionnaires to those seeking office ahead of the August primaries.

We want to know what questions you’d like to hear the candidates running in the following primary contests address:

Overland Park city council

Shawnee mayor

Shawnee city council

Lenexa city council

Merriam city council

Johnson County Community College board of trustees

We’re also working to finalize details for in-person forums for candidates running in each of the four local cities with primary elections. We’ll be announcing final details on times and locations soon, but the events are tentatively slotted in for the following evenings: