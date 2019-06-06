Briefly Noted: Sen. Majority Leader Jim Denning talks Medicaid expansion, Senate presidency on Statehouse Blend

Sen. Majority Leader Jim Denning talks Medicaid expansion, Senate presidency on KCUR. Sen. Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park went on KCUR’s Statehouse Blend last week to talk with Jim McLean about statehouse issues. Some of the topics he covered include how he plans to address healthcare and tax policy next session and the possibility of seeking the position of Senate President. Other topics discussed included Medicaid expansion and bipartisanship.

New health clinic hours start June 10 in Mission. Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s health clinic in Mission will offer new walk-in service hours for clients starting June 10. Walk-in services for immunizations, STD testing and treatment, pregnancy tests, physicals, tuberculosis tests will be available at the Mission Clinic at 6000 Lamar Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Health department staff said the new schedule allows for more walk-in services allows more appointment times for clients who receive prenatal services from JCDHE.

Prairie Village Police Department joins ‘Neighbors’ by Ring to provide users with real-time, local crime and safety information. The Prairie Village Police Department announced on Tuesday that it is joining the Neighbors app by Ring to provide the Prairie Village and Johnson County communities with real-time, local crime and safety information. Residents can use the Neighbors app to join their neighborhood; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team. Here’s how it works: