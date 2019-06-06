Best Bets for the Weekend: Stinky feet, muddy fun and junk

Okay summer, it’s on. This weekend’s calendar is packed with so many events even Leslie Knope would get tired of community fun. Challenge accepted:
- There was a time when our family listened to the Annie soundtrack every day for months. And honestly, I didn’t get sick of it. I’m excited to check out the Theatre in the Park rendition this week.
- If your family lives in Northeast Johnson County and you haven’t rocked out to Mr. Stinky Feet yet, now’s your chance. Music at the Farmstead at Deanna Rose is a free event that coincides with their free admission weekend.
- Come for the donuts, stay for the junk. Or maybe it’s the other way around. Either way, Junque n’ Donuts at the Louisburg Cider Mill promises to hold treasures for the entire family on Saturday.
- Get outdoors, Lenexa! This event at Black Hoof Park is held in conjunction with National Get Outdoors Day, which encourages you to seek out healthy, active outdoor lives and embrace our parks, forests and other public lands and waters. Activities include a fishing derby, wet obstacle course, water tables, sand castle building, painting and more. Come prepared for muddy fun.