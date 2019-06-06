2020 Fitness: Practicing stress

When was the last time you went through a day and everything went perfectly according to plan? When you had all the time you needed to do everything you needed to do, and nothing unexpected caught you the least bit off guard?

If you can remember a day like that, consider yourself very lucky.

For most of us, though, unforeseen stressors are a given. And while we may not be able to avoid them, we do have a choice about how we respond to them.

Learning how to handle stress — how to weather unpredictable or uncomfortable situations — is one of the least-talked-about benefits of a fitness practice like the kind offered at 2020 Fitness in Prairie Village. But it’s also one of the most important for improved quality of life.

2020’s fitness programs, from our full 60 minute CrossFit classes to our stripped down 30 minute FIT classes, give clients the chance to experience new challenges every time they come to the gym. And in the process, they get better and better and working through discomfort.

No one makes our clients come to 2020. But we find that, when they make a habit of working out, it gets easier and easier for them to face new challenges in the gym — and beyond. The community of clients and coaches who help them persevere through tough workouts have a tendency to rub off on people who come to 2020, and they find that they can approach difficult situations outside the gym with a positive attitude and energy as well.

Getting a little practice at being uncomfortable is one of the best ways to ensure you can handle stress in real life when it hits you head on.

Interested in finding out more about 2020’s fitness philosophy and its different programs? Contact us today for a free consultation.

