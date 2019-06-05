Your Health: Exercising while pregnant

Pregnancy changes a lot about your body, but does it have to change your exercise routine? In the majority of cases, exercise during pregnancy is safe and can even be recommended, as long as you are choosing the right activities.

Low-impact exercise such as swimming, walking, and yoga (with modifications) is a good place to start. Be aware of the changes to your body—your balance and joint laxity have likely changed, which will affect your exercise. MyHealthKC has a full list of safe exercises as well as any reasons you may need to discontinue exercise.

