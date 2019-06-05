Former Shawnee Mission assistant facing felony theft charges over alleged misuse of district resources

A woman who served as an administrative assistant to the Shawnee Mission School District’s elementary services directors has been charged in Johnson County District Court on felony theft charges over allegations that she used district financial resources for thousands of dollars in personal expenses.

Mikita Watson-Burton was terminated from her employment with the district on August 17, 2018, but criminal charges were not filed until this May. Watson-Burton was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center May 23 and released the same day after posting $2,500 bond.

She faces charges of felony theft amounting to less than $25,000, according to Johnson County District Court records.

Shawnee Mission Chief Communications Officer David Smith said the district could not comment on the case — including on how the alleged misuse of district credit cards was discovered — at the request of the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, which will not provide information on most criminal cases while they are still pending.

Smith did say that the district would be waiting until the conclusion of the criminal case to determine whether it would pursue civil charges.

“Usually, recovery of funds is part of the legal proceedings, so we will need to let the legal proceedings run their course before we make a decision about civil proceedings,” Smith said.

Watson-Burton was hired by Shawnee Mission in October 2015, and served as an assistant to Elementary Services Directors Kevin Hansford and Pam Lewis.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 13.