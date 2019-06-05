Former antique shop owner in Mission starts marketing gig to help other small business owners

A lifelong Mission resident who previously owned an antique shop in town wants to help other small businesses like his get new customers. So, he started his own marketing company.

Dan Smith officially started Shop Dog Marketing in March. He and his wife, Kathy Smith, owned and operated Vintage Mission, an antique shop on Johnson Drive, for six years before they closed last year. Smith’s idea is to help small businesses grow their footprint through affordable grassroots marketing efforts.

“We met a lot of nice people, got a lot of friends that are still friends, so that’s a terrific deal,” Smith said. “But one of the things is it’s just so tough to get new customers in the door. You can go out and do some traditional marketing and things, but it gets pretty expensive for a small business on a small budget.”

Smith hopes that his efforts can bring together local small businesses to collaborate and help each other. Some of his efforts include developing a business directory so businesses can connect with each other, and also develop sales events, promotions and social media engagement.

His dog, Cooper, inspired the name for his marketing business.

“I think small businesses are important for the city,” Smith said. “I think it kind of defines the community.”