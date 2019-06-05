Briefly Noted: Shawnee Fire Department achieves ISO Class 1 rating

Shawnee Fire Department achieves an ISO Class 1 rating. Chief John Mattox and the Shawnee Fire Department announced last week that the city of Shawnee has completed its Public Protection Classification evaluation by Insurance Services Office Inc. and, effective Aug. 1, the city of Shawnee will have a PPC of Class 1. Shawnee has improved from a rating of Class 2 from its 2016 evaluation. Mattox said he is proud of the classification, calling it a joint effort between the Shawnee Fire Department, Johnson County Emergency Management & Communications and WaterOne. The rating puts Shawnee in the top 1 percent of all fire departments in the United States for ISO rating. “Shawnee is now one of only seven communities in the entire State of Kansas with an ISO Classification of 1,” he said. The highest rating plays a role in the underwriting process for insurance companies, ultimately helping local businesses when seeking insurance.

Sports Business Journal choose Mission native Mitch Barnhart as athletic director of the year. The Sports Business Journal has chosen Mission native Mitch Barnhart as athletic director of the year. Barnhart said in a statement that he was honored and thankful to represent the University of Kentucky in receiving the award. “It’s truly a testament to the incredible work our student-athletes, coaches and staff have done to build a program to make the Big Blue Nation and the commonwealth proud,” he said in a statement mid-May. Barnhart is a graduate of Shawnee Mission North High School. He is in his 17th year as athletic director of Kentucky, and this marked the second time he has been nominated for this award. [Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart, a SM North grad, is college athletic director of the year — The Kansas City Star]

Kansas Senate confirms Gov. Kelly’s nomination of Lenexa native Sarah Warner as judge on Kansas Court of Appeals. The Kansas Senate has confirmed Gov. Laura Kelly’s nomination of a Kansas City-area attorney to the state’s second-highest court. The vote Wednesday was 37-1 for Sarah Warner of Lenexa to be Court of Appeals judge. The only no vote came from independent Sen. John Doll of Garden City who has been protesting a lack of appointees from western Kansas. [Kansas Senate confirms Kelly nominee to Court of Appeals — WIBW]