Unforked coming to Woodside Village in Westwood

Unforked has chosen Woodside Village in Westwood as the location for its third restaurant.

AREA Real Estate Advisors announced on their website May 30 that the company plans to join Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Eat Fit Go, The Roasterie, ULAH, Shelby Herrick Salon and Blue Valley Physical Therapy as a tenant at the center on Rainbow Blvd.

The new restaurant will occupy 4,170 square feet. Unforked’s menu includes items like “barking pig” tacos, 100 percent akaushi beef burgers and kale salads as well as Sheridan’s frozen custard. The company says food items are crafted with local and seasonal ingredients. The location will offer Boulevard beers, FrozUN Margaritas and specialty wines and beverages. While it won’t have a drive-through service, it will feature a dedicated space for pickup orders for customers on the go.

Unforked’s two other locations are at 119th & Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park and inside Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Andy Epstein, one of the AREA brokers who facilitated the transaction, said Unforked owners picked Woodside Village because they think it will be a big draw for both daytime customers who work in the area as well as the evening crowd of customers who live nearby, including those who live in more than 300 apartments above the shops. Plus, they believed their menu would draw a crowd from people who visit the Woodside Health & Tennis Club next door.

“They look for a customer who finds value in healthy eating,” Epstein said. “The people who work out at Woodside are a typical person that would also go grab something to go that is very health-oriented with good taste at a reasonable price.”

Epstein said “the sheer numbers of the members at Woodside” were a major reason why Unforked chose to open a restaurant at Woodside.

“It links a lot with the members at Woodside, and their lifestyle is very intertwined with what seems to be the Unforked customer,” he said. “And the people moving in there seem to be the same type of customer. It ties in very nicely with what Unforked looks for.”

Epstein said Unforked has yet to announce a timeline for opening.

“They’re wanting to do it right,” he said. “This location has something different to offer and has different layout obstacles and advantages of other locations. They’re really dotting i’s and crossing t’s to make sure it functions the best way possible them as an operator and for the customers.”