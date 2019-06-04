One man injured after loaded tow truck crashes into pickup on Nieman Road in Shawnee

One man was injured when his pickup truck was T-boned by a loaded tow truck on Nieman Road at 49th Street on Tuesday afternoon. The tow truck was hauling two vehicles damaged in an earlier crash when it was involved in this crash.

Shawnee Police, Fire and Johnson County Med-Act were called to the crash at 2:25 p.m.

The fire department reported significant damage to the pickup truck and that the driver was trapped inside.

Johnson County Med-Act transported a man in his early 70s to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. His condition was described as “stable.”

The crash blocked all lanes of Nieman Road. The northbound lanes reopened just before 3 p.m. The southbound lanes remained closed until tow trucks could remove the damaged vehicles from the road.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.