Harvesters Kids Cafe program offering free meals starts today in Roeland Park, July in Mission

A Harvesters program made possible with financial support through the United States Department of Agriculture is offering meals free of charge to kids in Roeland Park and Mission for parts of this summer.

Harvesters, the community food network, has two Shawnee Mission area sites for its Kids Cafe program: the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive; and Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 W. 62nd Street in Mission. Anyone age 18 and younger is eligible for the lunches free of charge.

In Roeland Park, meals will be served Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting today, June 4, and running through August 1. Meal service times will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In Mission, the Kids Cafe operation window will be much shorter, with meals served Monday through Friday July 8 through July 12. Meal service times will be 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The Kids Cafe program seeks to address childhood hunger issues during the summer months, when some children don’t have access to the reliable lunch meals they get at school.

“More than 341,000 people turn to Harvesters for emergency food assistance, and nearly 20 percent of them are children,” said Valerie Nicolson-Watson, president and chief executive officer of Harvesters. “Through our childhood hunger programs like Kids Cafe, we are reaching out specifically to those children in need in our community. Kids should not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

You can find more information on the Kids Cafe sites operating this summer in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties here.