Shawnee Mission area voters will have some big choices to make in this summer and fall’s elections. With the filing deadline passed at noon today, a slew of new candidates have entered local races, setting up contested elections across the board — from the Shawnee Mission Board of Education to city council and mayoral races. A Johnson County Election Office Staff member said the website had been tentatively updated with everything that came in before the deadline, but the final filing list won’t be officially posted until tomorrow morning.

Here’s a look at who’s running for what.

Shawnee Mission School District

Current board chair and at-large member Brad Stratton is unopposed in his bid for another term, but every other seat has a contested election. Sara Goodburn, the SM North representative, is the only other incumbent seeking reelection. SM Northwest representative Patty Mach and SM South representative Deb Zila are not seeking new terms.

School District Member 7 At-Large

Brad Stratton (incumbent)

School District Member 1 (SM North area)

Lisa Feingold

Brian Koon

Sara D. Goodburn (incumbent)

School District Member 3 (SM South area)

Brian S. Brown

Jessica Hembree

School District Member 5 (SM Northwest area)

Jamie Borgman

Devin Wilson

Fairway

All three of the city council seats up for election in Fairway this cycle will be contested.

Council Member Ward 2

Gail Gregory (incumbent)

Tom Cotter

Council Member Ward 3

Michele Kiehl

Joseph W. Levin (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

Jenna Brofsky

Adam Dolski (incumbent)

Lake Quivira

Two candidates are vying to replace outgoing Mayor Ben Kalny in the small city.

Mayor

John M. Nelson

Brady Allan Lilja

Council Member At-Large

David McCullagh

Gayle Best

Andrea (Annie) Noland

Greg Prieb II

Randy Burgess

Leawood

Leawood stands apart from other Shawnee Mission area cities in that not a single one of the seats up in this year’s elections are contested. All five incumbents whose seats are up — Mayor Peggy Dunn and four member of the council — are running for reelection unopposed.

Mayor

Peggy J. Dunn (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 1

Andrew Osman (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 2

Jim Rawlings (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 3

Lisa Harrison (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

James Azeltine (incumbent)

Lenexa

Mayor Mike Boehm and incumbent council members Thomas Nolte and Dan Roh are running unopposed for new terms. But two other seats on the council will have contested elections. Three candidates are seeking the Ward 4 seat up this year — but there will not be a primary under city statute.

Mayor

Michael Boehm (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 1

Chris Poss

Courtney Eiterich

Council Member Ward 2

Thomas R. Nolte (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 3

Dan Roh (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

Linda Leeper

Emily Behrmann

Julie Sayers

Merriam

Merriam’s city council elections drew a lot of filing activity in recent days. All of the seats are contested, and two of the races have at least three candidates.

Council Member Ward 1 (four candidate field triggers Aug. 6 primary)

Dennis Miles

Brian Shapley

John Canterbury

Jason Silvers

Council Member Ward 2

Whitney Yadrich

Dan Leap

Council Member Ward 3

Amy D. Carey

Bruce Kaldahl

Council Member Ward 4

Bob Pape (incumbent)

Sam Matier

Staci Chivetta

Mission

Three incumbents are seeking reelection unchallenged, while two candidates — including Burton Taylor, who ran in the last cycle — are vying to replace councilman Pat Quinn, who will not be seeking reelection to his Ward 1 seat.

Council Member Ward 1

Burton Taylor

Trent Boultinghouse

Council Member Ward 2

Nick Schlossmacher (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 3

Kristin Inman (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 4

Kenneth D. Davis (incumbent)

Mission Hills

Three incumbent candidates have filed to run in the city’s at-large council elections.

Council Member At-Large

Beverly Brooks (incumbent)

Andrew Weed (incumbent)

Braden Perry (incumbent)

Mission Woods

Mayor Robert Tietze is facing a challenge for the small city’s top elected office from councilman Darrell Franklin.

Mayor

Robert Allen Tietze (incumbent)

Darrell Franklin

Overland Park

The largest city in Johnson County will have one of the most active election cycles in recent memory, with each of the six council seats up for election this fall drawing multiple candidates. Under Overland Park statute, three candidates in a race triggers a primary, meaning there will be three contests on the August slate of ballots.

Council Member Ward 1 (primary)

Terry Happer Scheier (incumbent)

Holly Grummert

Taryn Jones

Council Member Ward 2 (primary)

Derek Puzzuoli

Paul Lyons (incumbent)

Roger Tarbutton

Council Member Ward 3

Stephan Glentzer

Tom Carignan

Council Member Ward 4

Dan Osman

Fred Spears (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 5 (primary)

Phil Bressler

John M. Coughlin

Faris Farassati (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 6

Scott Hamblin

Rick Collins (incumbent)

Prairie Village

Candidate filings posted after the deadline by the Election Office for Prairie Village show three incumbents — Andrew Wang, Brooke Morehead and Ted Odell — not seeking reelection. But the Election Office could not confirm this afternoon that the posted filing list was final. David Morrison, the former councilman once ousted for granting a homeless man with a criminal record unauthorized access to sleep at city hall, is seeking to get his seat back. He filed to challenge incumbent Courtney McFadden, who soundly defeated him last election.

Council Member Ward 1

Chad Andrew Herring (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 2

Serena Schermoly (incumbent)

Inga Selders

Council Member Ward 3

Lauren Wolf

Bonnie Limbird

Council Member Ward 4

Piper Reimer

Council Member Ward 5

Courtney McFadden (incumbent)

David Scott Morrison

Council Member Ward 6

Ian Graves

Roeland Park

Jan Faidley, who won the special election in February to replace Becky Fast after she moved on to the county commission, is the only candidate not facing a challenge in runs for the Roeland Park city council this year.

Council Member Ward 1

Jan Faidley (incumbent)

Council Member Ward 2

Leonard Tocco

Benjamin Dickens

Council Member Ward 3

Trisha Brauer

Galen Hansen

Council Member Ward 4

A.J. Cameron

Michael Rebne

Shawnee



Shawnee will have the busiest election season among area cities, with hotly contested mayoral and city council races.

Mayor

Ajay Sood

Michelle Distler (incumbent)

Dawn Tubbesing

Stephanie Meyer

Council Member Ward 1

Jim Neighbor (incumbent)

Tammy Thomas

Council Member Ward 2

Eric Jenkins (incumbent)

Andy Rondon

Council Member Ward 3

Nick Reed

Dawn Rattan

Kurt Knappen

Council Member Ward 3 (2 Year Unexpired Term)

Lisa Larson-Bunnell (incumbent)

Kevin Straub

Greg Sitzmann

Council Member Ward 4

Jill Chalfie

Matthew Shaw

Kris Durbin

Westwood

David Waters will replace the outdoing John Yé as mayor of Westwood, running unopposed for the city’s top office.

Mayor

David E. Waters

Council Member At-Large

Laura Steele

Holly Wimer

Jayme Tebow

Westwood Hills

Mayor Paula Schwach will continue leading the small northeast Johnson County city, running unopposed for her seat.

Mayor

Paula Schwach (incumbent)

Council Member At-Large

Ludwig Villasi (incumbent)

Ed Gogol

Karen Shelor Sexton (incumbent)

Michael Anfang

Rosemary Podrebarac (incumbent)

JCCC Board of Trustees

This year’s cycle of at-large elections for the JCCC Board of Trustees has attracted a large field of candidates, triggering an August primary.

Trustee At-Large

Nancy L. Ingram (incumbent)

Laura Smith-Everett

Cassandra Peters

Lori Bell

Mo Azeem

Farha Azaz

Chris Roesel

Val Baul

Greg L. Musil (incumbent)

Colleen Cunningham

Jameia Haines