Shawnee Mission area voters will have some big choices to make in this summer and fall’s elections. With the filing deadline passed at noon today, a slew of new candidates have entered local races, setting up contested elections across the board — from the Shawnee Mission Board of Education to city council and mayoral races. A Johnson County Election Office Staff member said the website had been tentatively updated with everything that came in before the deadline, but the final filing list won’t be officially posted until tomorrow morning.
Here’s a look at who’s running for what.
Shawnee Mission School District
Current board chair and at-large member Brad Stratton is unopposed in his bid for another term, but every other seat has a contested election. Sara Goodburn, the SM North representative, is the only other incumbent seeking reelection. SM Northwest representative Patty Mach and SM South representative Deb Zila are not seeking new terms.
School District Member 7 At-Large
Brad Stratton (incumbent)
School District Member 1 (SM North area)
Lisa Feingold
Brian Koon
Sara D. Goodburn (incumbent)
School District Member 3 (SM South area)
Brian S. Brown
Jessica Hembree
School District Member 5 (SM Northwest area)
Jamie Borgman
Devin Wilson
Fairway
All three of the city council seats up for election in Fairway this cycle will be contested.
Council Member Ward 2
Gail Gregory (incumbent)
Tom Cotter
Council Member Ward 3
Michele Kiehl
Joseph W. Levin (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 4
Jenna Brofsky
Adam Dolski (incumbent)
Lake Quivira
Two candidates are vying to replace outgoing Mayor Ben Kalny in the small city.
Mayor
John M. Nelson
Brady Allan Lilja
Council Member At-Large
David McCullagh
Gayle Best
Andrea (Annie) Noland
Greg Prieb II
Randy Burgess
Leawood
Leawood stands apart from other Shawnee Mission area cities in that not a single one of the seats up in this year’s elections are contested. All five incumbents whose seats are up — Mayor Peggy Dunn and four member of the council — are running for reelection unopposed.
Mayor
Peggy J. Dunn (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 1
Andrew Osman (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 2
Jim Rawlings (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 3
Lisa Harrison (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 4
James Azeltine (incumbent)
Lenexa
Mayor Mike Boehm and incumbent council members Thomas Nolte and Dan Roh are running unopposed for new terms. But two other seats on the council will have contested elections. Three candidates are seeking the Ward 4 seat up this year — but there will not be a primary under city statute.
Mayor
Michael Boehm (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 1
Chris Poss
Courtney Eiterich
Council Member Ward 2
Thomas R. Nolte (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 3
Dan Roh (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 4
Linda Leeper
Emily Behrmann
Julie Sayers
Merriam
Merriam’s city council elections drew a lot of filing activity in recent days. All of the seats are contested, and two of the races have at least three candidates.
Council Member Ward 1 (four candidate field triggers Aug. 6 primary)
Dennis Miles
Brian Shapley
John Canterbury
Jason Silvers
Council Member Ward 2
Whitney Yadrich
Dan Leap
Council Member Ward 3
Amy D. Carey
Bruce Kaldahl
Council Member Ward 4
Bob Pape (incumbent)
Sam Matier
Staci Chivetta
Mission
Three incumbents are seeking reelection unchallenged, while two candidates — including Burton Taylor, who ran in the last cycle — are vying to replace councilman Pat Quinn, who will not be seeking reelection to his Ward 1 seat.
Council Member Ward 1
Burton Taylor
Trent Boultinghouse
Council Member Ward 2
Nick Schlossmacher (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 3
Kristin Inman (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 4
Kenneth D. Davis (incumbent)
Mission Hills
Three incumbent candidates have filed to run in the city’s at-large council elections.
Council Member At-Large
Beverly Brooks (incumbent)
Andrew Weed (incumbent)
Braden Perry (incumbent)
Mission Woods
Mayor Robert Tietze is facing a challenge for the small city’s top elected office from councilman Darrell Franklin.
Mayor
Robert Allen Tietze (incumbent)
Darrell Franklin
Overland Park
The largest city in Johnson County will have one of the most active election cycles in recent memory, with each of the six council seats up for election this fall drawing multiple candidates. Under Overland Park statute, three candidates in a race triggers a primary, meaning there will be three contests on the August slate of ballots.
Council Member Ward 1 (primary)
Terry Happer Scheier (incumbent)
Holly Grummert
Taryn Jones
Council Member Ward 2 (primary)
Derek Puzzuoli
Paul Lyons (incumbent)
Roger Tarbutton
Council Member Ward 3
Stephan Glentzer
Tom Carignan
Council Member Ward 4
Dan Osman
Fred Spears (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 5 (primary)
Phil Bressler
John M. Coughlin
Faris Farassati (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 6
Scott Hamblin
Rick Collins (incumbent)
Prairie Village
Candidate filings posted after the deadline by the Election Office for Prairie Village show three incumbents — Andrew Wang, Brooke Morehead and Ted Odell — not seeking reelection. But the Election Office could not confirm this afternoon that the posted filing list was final. David Morrison, the former councilman once ousted for granting a homeless man with a criminal record unauthorized access to sleep at city hall, is seeking to get his seat back. He filed to challenge incumbent Courtney McFadden, who soundly defeated him last election.
Council Member Ward 1
Chad Andrew Herring (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 2
Serena Schermoly (incumbent)
Inga Selders
Council Member Ward 3
Lauren Wolf
Bonnie Limbird
Council Member Ward 4
Piper Reimer
Council Member Ward 5
Courtney McFadden (incumbent)
David Scott Morrison
Council Member Ward 6
Ian Graves
Roeland Park
Jan Faidley, who won the special election in February to replace Becky Fast after she moved on to the county commission, is the only candidate not facing a challenge in runs for the Roeland Park city council this year.
Council Member Ward 1
Jan Faidley (incumbent)
Council Member Ward 2
Leonard Tocco
Benjamin Dickens
Council Member Ward 3
Trisha Brauer
Galen Hansen
Council Member Ward 4
A.J. Cameron
Michael Rebne
Shawnee
Shawnee will have the busiest election season among area cities, with hotly contested mayoral and city council races.
Mayor
Ajay Sood
Michelle Distler (incumbent)
Dawn Tubbesing
Stephanie Meyer
Council Member Ward 1
Jim Neighbor (incumbent)
Tammy Thomas
Council Member Ward 2
Eric Jenkins (incumbent)
Andy Rondon
Council Member Ward 3
Nick Reed
Dawn Rattan
Kurt Knappen
Council Member Ward 3 (2 Year Unexpired Term)
Lisa Larson-Bunnell (incumbent)
Kevin Straub
Greg Sitzmann
Council Member Ward 4
Jill Chalfie
Matthew Shaw
Kris Durbin
Westwood
David Waters will replace the outdoing John Yé as mayor of Westwood, running unopposed for the city’s top office.
Mayor
David E. Waters
Council Member At-Large
Laura Steele
Holly Wimer
Jayme Tebow
Westwood Hills
Mayor Paula Schwach will continue leading the small northeast Johnson County city, running unopposed for her seat.
Mayor
Paula Schwach (incumbent)
Council Member At-Large
Ludwig Villasi (incumbent)
Ed Gogol
Karen Shelor Sexton (incumbent)
Michael Anfang
Rosemary Podrebarac (incumbent)
JCCC Board of Trustees
This year’s cycle of at-large elections for the JCCC Board of Trustees has attracted a large field of candidates, triggering an August primary.
Trustee At-Large
Nancy L. Ingram (incumbent)
Laura Smith-Everett
Cassandra Peters
Lori Bell
Mo Azeem
Farha Azaz
Chris Roesel
Val Baul
Greg L. Musil (incumbent)
Colleen Cunningham
Jameia Haines