Saturday crash near Antioch Park damages utility pole, closing traffic lane overnight

A woman in her 50s was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after she crashed into a utility pole in Merriam early Saturday evening.

The crash happened in the 6500 block of Antioch Road, near the main entrance to Antioch Park at about 5 p.m.

Police at the scene say the driver was southbound on Antioch and swerved to avoid hitting a car that was trying to turn left into Antioch Park. She overcorrected, smashing into the utility pole and coming to rest against a tree.

No other vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The initial reports to 911 indicated that the driver was trapped in the car, but Overland Park firefighters arrived to find that the woman had been helped from the rolled car by witnesses.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the woman to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

A tow truck removed the crashed car from the scene after Kansas City Power & Light used a boom truck to stabilize the damaged pole about midnight.

The southbound lanes of Antioch Road were closed at 64th Terrace through the night as KCP&L replaced the pole. Both lanes of southbound Antioch Road reopened about 8 a.m. Sunday.