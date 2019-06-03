Briefly Noted: Filing deadline for candidates in local fall elections is noon today

Filing deadline for election is noon today. Today is the last day for candidates to file to run for seats in this fall’s local elections, including dozens of seats on city councils, the Shawnee Mission school board, the JCCC Board of Trustees, the water district board and more. We’ll have a roundup of the final candidate list after the noon filing deadline.

No injuries in Lenexa house fire. The Lenexa Fire Department reported that there were no injuries in a house fire Saturday afternoon in southwest Lenexa. Fire crews from Lenexa and Olathe as well as Johnson County Med-Act responded to a house fire after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 19500 block of West 97th Street. Firefighters found the house was unoccupied during the fire and, after entering the house, found a small fire in the wall area on the second floor. Fire crews extinguished the fire using a pressurized water extinguisher, worked to ensure no structural materials remained on fire, and ventilated the home of smoke. The cause and damage estimate remains under investigation.

Reflection Living breaks ground on new senior care facility in Shawnee. Reflection Living Senior Care Homes on Friday kicked off construction of two 12-bed Home Plus senior care resident homes in Shawnee. Once completed, the facility in the 7100 block of Silverheel Street will offer long-term care in an individualized setting, said Harry G. Baum, one of the owners at the Wichita-based senior care business. Two buildings are scheduled to open late this fall. The company will be taking applications for residents anytime before opening. Reflection Living was established in 2006 and has campuses in Wichita, Hutchinson and Dodge City. The Shawnee campus will be owned and operated by the Baum family who, since 2001, have owned and operated Sharon Lane Health Services, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Shawnee.