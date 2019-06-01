Your Community: Passport to creativity

This summer, the Makers at Johnson County Library will again offer the popular MakerSpace Passport Program. This is a great way to learn about Maker ideas, tools and skills at various branches in the Library system. Each week a new project is presented by our Library Makers and Youth Services team. Participants can complete a series of different weekly projects using a variety of materials and methods.

At this open, walk-in program, you come in, learn from the Makers, and take home something awesome. This is a kids-only space – no grown-ups allowed! Pick up a Summer MakerSpace Passport your first time, and get it stamped after your workshops. Kids who complete one of each week’s activities will be entered to win the Grand Prize, a family membership to Museum at Prairiefire and a pink 3D printed Pikachu.

Makers are excited to be traveling to several different locations for this program:

– Week 1 & 2 @ Monticello Library

– Week 3 & 4 @ Gardner Library

– Week 5, NO PROJECT, 4th of July Week

– Week 6 & 7 @ Shawnee Library

– Week 8 & 9 @ Leawood Pioneer Library

– Week 10 & 11 @ Central Resource Library

These activities are best for ages 6-12 who can read and comprehend instructions and can manipulate simple tools and materials with their hands. Supplies provided.

Join Johnson County Library for your passport to creativity this summer. For dates and times, visit the MakerSpace Passport Program event calendar.

