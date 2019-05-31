Pursuit of man wanted on federal warrant leads to 3 hour standoff on Mission Road in Prairie Village

A man was arrested early Friday after leading police on a car chase which started in Kansas City, Kansas and ended in Prairie Village with a nearly three and a half hour standoff.

In a news release, Major Byron Roberson says the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle occupied by a suspect with a Federal warrant for his arrest through the United States Marshals Service.

The pursuit reportedly started about 8:50 p.m. Thursday. Kansas City, Kansas officers chased the truck, a Ford F-250 pickup truck southbound on Antioch and then east on 75th Street.

Recorded radio traffic from pursuing officers indicated the suspect truck collided with another driver at 75th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The suspect driver continued eastbound on 75th Street. Overland Park Police responded to the crash scene. No injuries were reported.

Kansas City, Kansas officers continued chasing the suspect’s truck, with speeds nearing 70 mph on 75th Street.

The suspect turned south on Mission Road, where his truck eventually rolled to a stop near 92nd Street.

Officers from several Johnson County agencies responded to assist with the vehicle stop. The suspect refused to exit the truck, which was also reportedly stolen. Two armored vehicles, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle from the Olathe Police Department and a Lenco Bear from the Overland Park Police Department, were brought in to prevent the suspect’s truck from moving and endangering officers. The Lenexa Police Department assisted with K-9 units and their drone.

A negotiator from the Prairie Village Police Department could be heard using a public address speaker on one of the armored vehicles, attempting to communicate with the suspect.

The suspect remained inside the truck until 12:26 a.m. when he opened the truck’s door and surrendered to a team of officers who were waiting for him. He was handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a Prairie Village patrol vehicle. Police said the recovered narcotics and a loaded weapon from the vehicle.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Johnson County Med-Act responded to check the suspect for injuries following the standoff and arrest.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or mugshot. Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.