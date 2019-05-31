Briefly Noted: Musil files for reelection to JCCC board; Roeland Park police nab burglary suspects after tip from residents

Musil files for reelection to JCCC Board of Trustees. JCCC Board of Trustees member Greg Musil had a special guest accompany him on his trip to the Johnson County Election Office to file for a new term last week: his 97 year old mother, who came in from her home in Frankfort, Kan. Musil was first elected to the board of trustees in 2011. An attorney with the firm Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes, P.C., Musil served two terms on the Overland Park City Council before moving on to the JCCC board.

Shawnee police promotes Major Jason Brunner as new public information officer; Major Sam Larson promoted to deputy chief. The Shawnee Police Department recently experienced nearly a dozen job title changes within the department, including the promotion of Major Jason Brunner as the department’s new public information officer. Brunner has taken over all public information officer duties from Major Sam Larson effective May 6. Larson was promoted to deputy police chief; he now leads day-to-day operations of the department and oversees hiring of officers as well as training. Brunner can be reached at 913-742-6791 or [email protected]

Kiene Dental Group in Shawnee celebrates relocation with ribbon cutting. Kiene Dental Group, a hometown third-generation dental practice in Shawnee, recently moved to a new facility at 10840 Shawnee Mission Parkway. Staff celebrated the new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce on May 16.

Roeland Park Police arrest burglary suspects after residents report suspicious activit. Roeland Park police officers arrested two juvenile suspects on suspicion of burglary on Wednesday night in the 4500 block of 53rd Terrace. Police Chief John Morris said residents notified police of suspicious activity in their neighborhood. When the officers arrived and saw a burglary in progress, suspects who they believed to be juveniles fled the scene on foot. Police made two arrests and the incident remains under investigation. Morris said he learned that five people who were not Roeland Park residents were driving around looking for vacant homes after knocking on doors. “As we continue to process this incident I wanted to thank those citizens who notified us right away when something did not look right,” Morris said. “This is the type of things we always ask for. If it does not look right and appears suspicious, call 911 right away.” Morris said he wanted to remind residents leaving town for vacation should sign up for a house watch with the police department and notify neighbors to help keep an eye on their homes.