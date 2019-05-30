St. Luke’s Community Hospital to open next month in Shawnee, becoming the sixth of its kind in the KC metro

St. Luke’s Health System is a couple of weeks away from opening a community hospital in Shawnee. Upon opening June 10, the new facility at 14950 W. 67th St. will be St. Luke’s sixth community hospital in the Kansas City metro area.

The new hospital will offer emergency and in-patient care in a neighborhood setting, with the goal of creating more convenience and accessibility for residents in Shawnee and the surrounding area. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

St. Luke’s leaders and Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler marked the coming opening of the new hospital with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 29 and welcoming remarks.

Bob Bonney, senior vice president of non-acute services and business development for St. Luke’s, said the new 17,000 square foot facility is “designed specifically with the patient in mind so the experience is seamless.”

Data integration across St. Luke’s Health System allows patient records to stay up to date, no matter which facility he or she visits, Bonney added.

“We’re bringing you an expert team, offering not only clinical excellence but also a calm, caring environment that’s close to home,” Bonney said. “We’ve thought long and hard about what our patients need and want and the best way to deliver it.”

Some of the new hospital’s components include:

24/7 emergency care and services with seven beds

In-patient services with eight beds

Dedicated and accredited in-house lab with state-of-the-art equipment in radiology, including low-dose CT scanner, fully digital X-ray and mobile ultrasound services

Dedicated pediatric room and comfortable space for families

Pharmacy

Mayor Distler thanked St. Luke’s for choosing Shawnee and offering quality care for local residents in a convenient location.

Julie Quirin, chief operating officer of St. Luke’s Health System, thanked the St. Luke’s team, leadership and providers “who have worked so hard to make this possible,” and also the support of elected officials in the region. As a locally owned, faith-based nonprofit, St. Luke’s is providing a “new and highly needed service to our community,” Quirin said of St. Luke’s newest facility.