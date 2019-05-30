Hayward’s Pit Bar B Que moving from Old Town Lenexa to bigger spot in Shawnee

Hayward’s Pit Bar B Que says it’s out of space in its Old Town Lenexa facility, so the owners are picking up and moving to a bigger spot in Shawnee.

Kyle Davis, general manager, said he and his staff are gearing up for the new restaurant at 10901 W. 75th St. to open Thursday, June 6.

Hayward’s relocation is part of a series of moves to grow the business. Davis said they’ve tripled their sales in the past five years and are “100 percent maxed out” in their current location.

“The only way for us to grow now is to have a bigger location,” Davis said. “That’s why we’re moving over to the new spot. We need more space, we need more kitchen, we need more smoking capability.”

The new location more than doubles the restaurant’s seating capacity and doubles the size of meat smoking capacity, he added.

“Today, from 11:15 to 1:30, we had a line out the door, so we need more seating and smoking capacity for the meat,” Davis said of the Lenexa location.

The new space is on one level, unlike the current location in Old Town, so it will be easier on staff to avoid stairs. There’s also more parking at the new spot. Ultimately, the move is a testament to their loyal customers, Davis said.

“Our customers are very loyal, and they deserve to come to a building that they’re proud of and having an experience that they’re excited about every day,” he said. “We want them to be able to have easy parking, we want them to have comfortable seating, get great barbecue and have very friendly customer service all at the same time.”

Davis reassures that customers can expect to find the same menu of smoked meats.

“We put out a great product. We’ve got the best ribs and burnt ends in the city, but this is Kansas City; it’s a big barbecue city so you’ve got to have more than just great barbecue these days,” Davis said. “We pride ourselves on having the best service out of any barbecue restaurant in Kansas City.”

Davis said he is thankful for their loyal customers and a dedicated staff with minimal turnover over the years.

“Everybody’s really put their heart and soul into this restaurant,” he said. “Without the great customers and our fantastic staff, none of this would be possible. We’re just very thankful.”