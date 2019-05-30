Briefly Noted: Greater Kansas City selected for climate leaders initiative

Kansas City region selected for climate leaders initiative. Greater Kansas City was selected by the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy to receive technical assistance to develop a regional Climate Action Plan. The Mid-America Regional Council applied for the program on behalf of local governments in the nine-county region. Earlier this year, dozens of area elected officials formed the Metro Kansas City Climate Action Coalition, which is working to develop strategies to improve climate resilience. The award, part of GCoM’s International Urban Cooperation Regional and Metro-Scale Climate Leaders initiative, will support an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in the Kansas City region and help the coalition formulate the climate action plan. As part of this effort, the coalition will host a regional Climate Summit on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community College.

KC Star editorial board criticizes Lenexa tax subsidies for luxury apartments at City Center. The Kansas City Star’s editorial board criticized the Lenexa city council for approving public incentives for luxury apartments being built at City Center. The Lofts at City Center, a $14 million project, is expecting to generate about $4 million in tax increment financing proceeds that will go to the developer. “When thousands of residents are struggling to pay the rent, it’s ludicrous to pour millions of dollars of incentives into high-end projects without some concrete benefit for the middle class,” the editorial board wrote on Wednesday. [Why is Lenexa handing out tax subsidies for luxury apartments and offices? — The Kansas City Star]

Prairie Ridge neighborhood in Prairie Village hosting annual garage sale. The Prairie Ridge Annual Garage Sale is coming up in the next few days. The garage sale in Prairie Village will take place May 31, June 1 and 2 in the Prairie Ridge neighborhood, which is bound by 75th to 79th Streets, from Rosewood to Delmar. Garage sale participants will post signs.

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-435. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that the driver who was in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-435 died from his injuries. Troopers reported that the driver, a 57-year-old man from Bonner Springs, was not wearing a seat belt. [Troopers: 1 dead in single-vehicle Johnson County crash — KCTV]