Best Bets for the Weekend: PV art, play in the park

Julia Westhoff - May 30, 2019 11:00 am
The Prairie Village Art Show returns to the Village Shops this weekend. (File photo).

While it still might be a bit cool for swimming, our family has actually been loving the moderate temps. I tend to melt in the heat so the outdoor activities have been especially appealing lately. Among things I’m looking forward to this weekend:

  • The Prairie Village Art Show is always a lovely event. From the wonderful artists to the entertainment to the delicious food, it’s a great way to spend a weekend.
  • What could be finer than a Day in the Park? Join Johnson County Parks and Recreation on Saturday for a day of free activities like boat rentals, fishing and beach admission.
  • I’ve never been to the Enchanted Faire at the Overland Park Arboretum, but I picture it kind of like a kid-sized Renaissance Festival. Gnomes, fairies, goblins, and sprites are promised to be frolicking in the grove this Saturday. Join them!
  • I’m a sucker for a food truck, so Saturday’s Food Truck Frenzy in Old Town Lenexa sounds like my idea of a good time. Bonus points for the beer garden provided by Jerry’s Bait Shop.

