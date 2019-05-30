Best Bets for the Weekend: PV art, play in the park

While it still might be a bit cool for swimming, our family has actually been loving the moderate temps. I tend to melt in the heat so the outdoor activities have been especially appealing lately. Among things I’m looking forward to this weekend:
- The Prairie Village Art Show is always a lovely event. From the wonderful artists to the entertainment to the delicious food, it’s a great way to spend a weekend.
- What could be finer than a Day in the Park? Join Johnson County Parks and Recreation on Saturday for a day of free activities like boat rentals, fishing and beach admission.
- I’ve never been to the Enchanted Faire at the Overland Park Arboretum, but I picture it kind of like a kid-sized Renaissance Festival. Gnomes, fairies, goblins, and sprites are promised to be frolicking in the grove this Saturday. Join them!
- I’m a sucker for a food truck, so Saturday’s Food Truck Frenzy in Old Town Lenexa sounds like my idea of a good time. Bonus points for the beer garden provided by Jerry’s Bait Shop.